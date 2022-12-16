Motorist suspected of having deflated tyre charged with drink-driving
A man will appear in court accused of drink-driving – after he was pulled over by police concerned about a possible deflated tyre.
By Gaynor Clarke
Community support officers on patrol in Skelmersdale stopped the Mitsubishi Shogun on White Moss Road and spoke to the driver.
Gary Martin, 52, of no fixed address, was charged with driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance. He was also wanted on recall to prison.
He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates’ Court.