Motorist took coke and horse tranquilliser while driving in Wigan

A man found “spaced out” at the wheel has pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

Dane Rigby was stopped in his Mercedes by police on Warrington Road, Marus Bridge, when over the legal limit of the horse tranquilliser ketamine and cocaine.

Wigan justices heard the 27-year-old was rumbled when a CCTV operator told police of a possible drink-driver leaving a car park at the rear of Franco’s Italian in Rodney Street, Wigan, shortly before 5am on June 22.

The operator picked up a blue Merc with several men on board travelling towards Marus Bridge. Steve Woodman, prosecuting, said police caught up with the vehicle and stopped it and found Rigby “spaced out” behind the wheel.

He said: “Police did a roadside saliva test which suggested that drug use was possible. They arrested Rigby and took him to Wigan police station. A sample of blood showed there were two separate drugs in his system, Ketamine, 146ug/L, when the legal limit is 20, and Benzoylecgonine, 187ug/L, when the legal limit is 50.”

Rigby, of Princess Avenue, St Helens, admitted two drug-driving charges.The court also heard he had been convicted of affray at Liverpool Crown Court in September 2018, receiving a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He is also due for sentencing at the same court for a dangerous driving offence, for which he has been on bail since last May.

Ian Morris, defending, said the drug-driving matter should be sent to the same court to deal with.

Justices agreed and he will next appear at Liverpool on February 5.