Motorist who admits to driving while banned awaits sentence

A banned Wigan motorist has admitted being caught at the wheel.
By Charles Graham
Published 13th Mar 2024, 04:55 GMT
Christopher Nash, 38, of Church Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Volvo on Hey Street, Ince, on March 3 while disqualified and, in so doing, also driving while uninsured.

He was released on bail until sentencing at the same court on April 23.