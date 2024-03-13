Motorist who admits to driving while banned awaits sentence
A banned Wigan motorist has admitted being caught at the wheel.
Christopher Nash, 38, of Church Street, Hindley, appeared before borough justices to plead guilty to driving a Volvo on Hey Street, Ince, on March 3 while disqualified and, in so doing, also driving while uninsured.
He was released on bail until sentencing at the same court on April 23.