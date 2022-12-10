Motorist who caused a high speed crash that scarred a woman for life and then faked a car theft to throw police off the trail is jailed
A Wigan motorist who drove at “lunatic speeds” to cause a crash which left a woman scarred for life, then faked his car’s theft to throw police off the trail, has been jailed.
Botond Berzsenyi, 23, of Leigh Road, Hindley Green, will serve 22 months behind bars and is barred from the road for at least 29 months after which he will have to take an extended re-test.
Bolton Crown Court heard that Berzsenyi was dangerously driving a Mercedes E Class car on Chorley New Road, Bolton, while pursued by police when it was in collision with another car with two women inside on April 22.
Their vehicle flipped onto its roof and they were both badly hurt. The driver told Wigan Today that she sustained muitiple injuries all over her body, her head was split open and she was left with facial scarring for life.
The hearing was told that Berzsenyi, who fled the scene, later reported his vehicle stolen – a claim corroborated by his wife Barbara.
The police helicopter was scrambled as a search was launched for the supposedly stolen vehicle.
But evidence led back to the owner and he was arrested. He intiially denied charges of dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice but before his trial could begin last month he changed his pleas.
Barbara Berzsenyi, 19, also admitted perverting the course of justice and was given a four-month prison sentence which was suspended for 24 months. She must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.
Botond and Barbara Berzsenyi must pay victim surcharges of £156 and £128 respectively.