Motorist who reached speeds of 109mph spared road ban
A Wigan motorist who tore down the motorway in his BMW at 109mph has been spared the loss of his licence.
By Charles Graham
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Martin Ingham, 40, of Castle Hill Road, Hindley, broke the speed limit by nearly 40mph on the M62 westbound between junctions 12 and 11 on March 16, Tameside magistrates heard.
They took his guilty plea into consideration and endorsed his licence with six points.
Court costs and a victim services surcharge added to his £452 fine, mean that Ingham has at total of £722 to pay up.