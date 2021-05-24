Motorist will appear in court after crashing car on Wigan road

The crash happened at the junction of Wigan Lower Road and Princess Road, in Standish Lower Ground, on Sunday evening.

Details of the incident and photographs were shared by Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team on social media.

A police spokesman said: "Driver refused to provide a roadside breath sample and was arrested. They then later refused to provide an evidential sample so will now have to explain their actions to a magistrate.

"Thanks to those who slowed while we recovered the vehicle and Wigan Council made the light safe."

Police shared this picture of the car