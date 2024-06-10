Murder hearing: two men accused of dad-of-three's shooting appear before judge

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Jun 2024, 16:53 BST
Two men accused of gunning down a dad of three outside a Skelmersdale gym have made their first crown court appearance.

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool and Anthony Cleary, 38, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, are charged with the murder of Lenny Scott.

The 33-year-old victim was shot on Peel Road, Skelmersdale, on February 8, and, despite the best efforts of emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

The late Lenny Scott

The pair made a brief appearance before a Preston judge before being further remanded into custody pending a plea and trial preparation hearing which has been scheduled for September 23.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Five other people have been arrested as part of the police investigation and are currently on bail.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1155 of February 9, or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Information can also be given to the police online here.