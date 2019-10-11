Murder probe launched after man set on fire at his own home in horrific targeted attack dies

A murder investigation is under way after a man who was set on fire in a horrendous targeted attack died.



Detectives believe Robert Beattie, 48, was doused in a type of accelerant when he answered the door of his Skelmersdale property before being set alight in a planned incident.

He suffered serious burns in the horrific attack on Waverley, which happened at about 1am on September 26, and was taken to hospital but sadly died on Thursday.

A post mortem examination will take place.

Six people have previously been arrested but inquiries remain ongoing.

DCI Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts remain with Mr Beattie’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.

"While we have made a number of arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing and we have a number of detectives working on this investigation. If you have any information at all that could help and haven’t contacted us already please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

A 35-year-old man from Liverpool and a 32-year-old man from Skelmersdale were arrested on suspicion of wounding, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. They have been bailed to October 28.

A 22-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested and bailed to October 28, with a 31-year-old man from Liverpool arrested and bailed to October 29. Both were arrested on suspicion of wounding, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

A fifth man, also aged 31 and from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released no charge.

A sixth man, aged 36, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of wounding, attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life. He was later released on bail until October 29.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 0068 of September 26, or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org