Murder probe launched after woman stabbed to death

Detectives have launched a murder enquiry after a woman was stabbed to death in Leigh.

Police were called by the service shortly before 8pm on Sunday to an address on Manchester Road, Leigh.

A woman believed to be in her 40s was sadly found dead at the scene with stab wounds.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are currently treating this as an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

Superintendent Jon Chadwick of GMP’s Major Investigations Team said: “Our thoughts go out to this lady’s family and friends at this devastating time.

An incident is currently ongoing

“We understand the concerns that the local community will have and we’d like to reassure them that we have a team of officers working on this case.

“An increased police presence will be noticeable for the coming days in the vicinity of Manchester Road and we’d encourage anyone with concerns to approach officers.

“We are appealing for anyone with information on this crime to come forward to police immediately.”

Information can be left with police on 101 or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.