Murder probe under way and man arrested after woman found dead at Wigan flats

A murder inquiry has been launched and a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in her Wigan home.

Police were called to Douglas House – a block of flats in Scholes – at 8pm on Monday amid concern for the welfare of a woman.

When they entered the property, a woman was found to have died.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

An investigation was launched by police, with initial inquiries showing the woman had been drinking at the Dog and Partridge pub, on Wallgate, on Sunday.

She left alone to walk home and arrived 10 minutes later, just after 11pm.

Det Ch Insp Mark Davis, of Greater Manchester Police’s major investigation team (MIT), said: “This is a terribly sad murder of a woman in her own home and even though a male has been arrested, this investigation is still in its early stages.

“This investigation is led by a dedicated MIT team of detectives. Numerous scenes remain in place as officers investigate the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

“I wish to appeal for witnesses around Douglas House – particularly from 11pm on Sunday, October 29 up to 8pm on Monday, October 30 and also in the Dog and Partridge pub, Wallgate, Wigan, particularly during the evening of Sunday, October 29 and all day on Monday, October 30.