Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday February 8.

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

A 30-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested last week on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and has now been bailed.

Lenny Scott

Also arrested last week was a 63-year-old woman from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

She was interviewed and later bailed pending further inquiries.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and money laundering and was released under investigation.

Two other people, a man aged 54 and a woman aged 51, from Liverpool were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and later released under investigation.

While this warrant was conducted by officers investigating Lenny’s murder the arrests are not directly related.

There have been four previous arrests- all from Liverpool – as part of our investigation.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 37-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and a 27-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They are all on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

There is a large investigation team assigned to this case, who are carrying out inquiries throughout the North-West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.

We would continue to ask for people to come forward with CCTV, dashcam or Ring doorbell footage.

You can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of February 9 or submit information or footage here