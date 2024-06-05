Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives have made three more arrests following a Skelmersdale shooting at the centre of a murder inquiry.

Lenny Scott was fatally injured in the incident outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale at around 7.35pm on Thursday February 8.

The 33-year-old from Prescot was taken to hospital for serious gunshot wounds, where he died a short time later.

A 34-year-old man and a 28-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 29-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Lenny Scott

They are all from Liverpool and are currently in custody.

The two men have previously been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The woman has not been arrested before today (June 5).

Five other people have been arrested as part of police inquiries and are currently on bail.

Anyone with information can call us on 101 quoting log 1155 of February 9.