The body of Liam Smith, 38, was found outside his home on Kilburn Drive in the quiet village of Shevington on the evening of November 24.

A post-mortem examination would later conclude that the businessman, who was born in Chorley and attended Holy Cross High School, had suffered a fatal gunshot wound and been covered in both acid and alkali in perhaps a cack-handed attempt to obscure his identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday January 19 police announced that they had arrested a 35-year-old man in Sheffield on suspicion of conspiracy to murder Mr Smith and he remains in custody for questioning.

Liam Smith, 38, was found dead on Kilburn Drive in Wigan, close to where he lived, on the evening of Thursday November 24 2022. A post-mortem confirmed he had been shot and targeted with acid.

Today, Friday January 20, they say that they have now detained a 39-year-old man in the same South Yorkshire city and on suspicion of the same crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Chief Insp Gina Brennand, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: "This investigation is incredibly complex, and a lot of work is going on behind the scenes to bring those responsible to justice and provide Liam’s family with some form of closure at this devastating time.

“So far, five warrants and 28 property searches have been executed as part of the murder inquiry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The body of Liam Smith was found on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, close to his home but was kept there for a long time because of health and safety fears concerning the chemicals that had been poured onto it

"We are continuing to urge anyone with any information to come forward. No matter how small you think your information is, this could benefit this investigation massively, so please do not stay silent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any information or footage from the Kilburn Drive or Shevington area of Wigan on the evening of Thursday November 24 please get in touch.

"Any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, please submit it through the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22L21-PO1

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can also report information to GMP by calling 101 or via the GMP website using our reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 910 of 25/11/2022.

"Alternatively, you can report information anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents spoke of their shock at Mr Smith’s death in such a quiet residential street.