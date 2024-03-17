Neighbour burgled: crook jailed after breaking into home down his Wigan street
Burgling his neighbour has earned a Wigan man a two-week spell in jail.
Carl Reardon, 56, appeared before Manchester justices to admit to breaking into a home down the street from him on Greenhey in Orrell on February 15.
The bench said a custodial sentence was warranted because Reardon had previously shown a flagrant disregard for people and their property.
He also has £85 to pay in court costs.