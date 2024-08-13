Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Scammers are increasingly targeting Netflix customers.

Malware and phishing emails are among the tactics used.

Fraudsters are attempting to get Netflix subscribers to hand over passwords or card details.

Netflix subscribers are being warned to remain vigilant as they could be the next targets of nefarious scammers. Online fraudsters are using the streaming service’s name in a bid to lure unsuspecting victims into giving away financial and personal information.

Cyber security experts F-Secure - which provides VPNs, internet security and more - have urged people to be aware of six scams in particular in 2024. Users are being reminded to be particularly wary of phishing emails, which may arrive in your inbox unexpectedly.

On its website F-Secure advises: “Netflix customers are increasingly being targeted by convincing phishing emails that appear to be from Netflix, seeking data and financial gain.” From scam emails to malware, fraudsters are using a range of increasingly sophisticated tactics to lure users into entering passwords, personal information or card details. Here's what to watch for:

Account suspension emails

F-Secure warns that a phishing scam Netflix users need to watch out for is if they receive an email claiming their account has been suspended. It may claim that the suspension is due to trouble processing a payment with the current billing information and will attempt to get the victim to click a link to ‘update’ the details - but will lead to an imposter website so they can steal your valuable information.

Unusual login attempt

If you have logged into one of your social media accounts or streaming services on a new phone, tablet or TV, you probably have received an email with the subject line of ‘new login detective’ at one point or another. But scammers may attempt to leverage this in order to steal your personal information - with phishing emails using the hook of ‘unusual login’ in an attempt to scare victims into clicking.

Fake competitions

Scammers may attempt to lure you in with claims of competition to win free or discounted Netflix membership before stealing your personal details. The email may even look legit but be warned that the streaming giant does not send out emails like this.

Subscription expiry scams

In a similar vein to the account suspension scam emails, fraudsters may attempt to trick you with an email claiming that your Netflix subscription has ‘expired’. F-Secure warns that: “They’ll tell potential victims that Netflix is unable to ‘auto-charge’ them, so they must enter their banking details to 'restart' their membership.”

Gift card scams

Similar to the fake competitions mentioned above, scammers may attempt to lure you in with emails offering ‘rewards’ for completing a ‘survey’ - up-to-and-including ‘free gift cards’. F-Secure explains on its website: “The email will claim that Netflix is offering free subscriptions or gift cards upon completion of the survey, but the link to the survey is just a front for a malicious site which captures personal information and payment details.”

Fake Netflix jobs

If you are job hunting, you need to keep your eyes-peeled for fake job scams - including ones claiming to be advertising a job at Netflix. F-Secure advises: “The email will claim that Netflix is offering free subscriptions or gift cards upon completion of the survey, but the link to the survey is just a front for a malicious site which captures personal information and payment details.”

The scammers may also ask potential victims to pay for ‘background checks’. Real job applications will never ask you to pay money when applying.

Have you noticed any other Netflix scams not mentioned in this article? Let our tech writer know by emailing [email protected].