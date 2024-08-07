New ban imposed on Wigan motorist who flouted driving disqualification

By Charles Graham
Published 7th Aug 2024

A 64-year-old driving ban flouter has had his disqualification extended.

Christopher Bragg, 62, of Cedar Avenue, Standish, appeared before Wigan magistrates to admit being at the wheel of a Vauxhall Zafira on Ormskirk Road in Pemberton on May 28 when disqualified from the road and having neither a valid licence nor insurance.

The bench added six months onto his ban and ordered that he pay a fine, costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £499.

