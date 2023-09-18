Watch more videos on Shots!

The new officers have undergone seven weeks of training at Police Now’s National Graduate Leadership Programme academy, helping them to develop the essential policing knowledge and skills to serve their communities adequately.

They now officially land in force where they will continue the two year programme, working to support victims and tackle crime across the Greater Manchester region. They will also be working towards their Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice, in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University.

Police Now officers joining Greater Manchester Police, National Graduate Leadership Programme 2023

Addressing the officers on the final day of Police Now’s national academy, Chief Constable Jason Hogg of Thames Valley Police said: “Policing is a fulfilling, challenging, interesting and diverse career. As a neighbourhood police officer, you will deal with a wide variety of issues at all levels of society and support vulnerable people within your communities who need you the most. You will uphold the law with honesty, integrity and compassion at all times and you will work extremely hard to support the public you serve.

“You are joining policing at a particularly challenging time, when public trust and confidence is lower than it has been for many years. Remember that every interaction you have with the public, however small, is a chance to change that. You are highly successful individuals who want to make a difference by serving others. Policing needs people just like you, who act and think differently and are prepared to challenge the status quo.

“Congratulations on everything you have achieved so far, as you come to the end of your academy training and prepare to arrive in your forces across the country. Continue to work hard and thank you in advance for everything you will do to fight crime and keep our communities safe.”

The Police Now’s programme recruits, trains and develops outstanding and dvierse graduates with a commitment to exceptional community policing and public service. These new officers are among 113 graduates that have been trained this year and more than 2,750 officers recruited nationally across England and Wales.

Police Now is committed to building a diverse police service that is representative of the communities it serves and consistently recruits more female officers and more officers from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds than the national average.

Of those on this cohort of the National Graduate Leadership Programme, 51 per cent identify as female, 24 per cent are from a Black, Asian or minority ethnic background, 19 per cent identify as LGBT+ and there are 22 languages spoken across the cohort.

PC Peter Barnes, who has just completed the academy and lands in Greater Manchester Police today via the programme, said: “I have been so passionate about building community relationships and bringing people together throughout my life. When I saw Police Now’s neighbourhood policing programme, I knew it was the right path for me.

"I loved the idea of training at academy. It has been intense, fast-paced, and with long days. It has been exhausting at times, but it’s been an exhilarating journey. One of the highlights of academy has been the social aspect. The bonds I have made with my Greater Manchester Police (GMP) colleagues and other officers are bonds which will last a lifetime. GMP’s academy trainer, Detective Sergeant Aidan Kennedy, is the most personable and supportive person, and he has been such an incredible link between us and GMP.