Chris Brereton, 55, bought the vehicle in Winsford on the afternoon of Friday October 28 and was travelling back to his home in Higher Ince.

But as he drove along Westwood Way in Poolstock at around 5pm, bricks were thrown at the motorhome.

Chris Brereton points to some of the damage

Chris said: “I was minding my own business and got to the bottom of the first roundabout, when I noticed lots of bricks in the road. I wondered if a wagon had lost its load.

"As I turned the corner, I saw three or four kids on the banking. As I went left, there was a bang on the right-hand side.

"I pulled over and there was a dink in the side. It’s a £35,000 motorhome and it can’t be repaired.”

The location of the damage means the vehicle cannot be fixed and instead will just be covered up.

The £35,000 motorhome

Chris, who owns a ground working company, fears he was one of many motorists targeted that day and that the consequences could have been much worse.

"I’m gutted. I’m a laidback person, but if it had been six inches further to the side, it would have been in the window,” he said.

"At least the window would have been easier to repair though.”

Chris did not report the incident to the police, but he hopes something will be done to deter youngsters throwing items at vehicles again.

Police officers have been stationed on Westwood Way regularly since it opened, including to tackle motorists speeding along the new road.

He will now be using an alternative route if driving in the area to ensure he does not fall victim again.

Chris said: “That road has fields at the side, where people can stand and throw things. I will be going along Poolstock Lane now, I’m not going down Westwood Way anymore. It might never happen again, but there is nothing to guarantee that it won’t.”

