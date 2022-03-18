Bolton Crown Court

Nathan Cooke, 30, of Eskdale Road, Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates charged with conspiracy with eight others to supply kilos of cocaine and acquire criminal property, namely cash.

He was remanded in custody until a trial on April 13 when he will appear in the dock at Bolton Crown Court alongside Dean Smallwood, 41, of Landgate Lane, Bryn; Jamie Kenny, 31, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram; Leon Kenny, 30, of Warrington Road, Abram; Sam Causer, 31, of Egerton Street, Abram; Nathan Hart, 31, of Warrington Road, Abram; Lee Standen, 40, of Liverpool Road, Hindley; Daryl Golding, 35, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley and Ian Ormshaw, 41, of Mesnes Avenue, Wigan.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were arrested in a series of co-ordinated dawn raids by police officers from GMP’s serious and organised crime unit at various borough addresses.

A provisional trial date of November 8 has been set.