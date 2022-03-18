Ninth man charged in connection with alleged major Wigan drug ring

A ninth man has been accused of being involved in a major Wigan drugs racket.

By Charles Graham
Friday, 18th March 2022, 3:45 pm
Bolton Crown Court

Nathan Cooke, 30, of Eskdale Road, Hindley, appeared before borough magistrates charged with conspiracy with eight others to supply kilos of cocaine and acquire criminal property, namely cash.

He was remanded in custody until a trial on April 13 when he will appear in the dock at Bolton Crown Court alongside Dean Smallwood, 41, of Landgate Lane, Bryn; Jamie Kenny, 31, of Ashwood Avenue, Abram; Leon Kenny, 30, of Warrington Road, Abram; Sam Causer, 31, of Egerton Street, Abram; Nathan Hart, 31, of Warrington Road, Abram; Lee Standen, 40, of Liverpool Road, Hindley; Daryl Golding, 35, of Brookland Avenue, Hindley and Ian Ormshaw, 41, of Mesnes Avenue, Wigan.

Read More

Read More
Award-winning butcher to close its Wigan shop only two years after launch

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

They were arrested in a series of co-ordinated dawn raids by police officers from GMP’s serious and organised crime unit at various borough addresses.

A provisional trial date of November 8 has been set.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here