No trial date fixed yet for Wigan man charged with making dozens of indecent images of children

A Wigan man appeared in court charged with making dozens of indecent images of children.
By Alan Weston
Published 20th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Simon Blakeney, 60, of Grove Place, Standish, has previously pleaded not guilty to making four of the most serious – category A – pictures of children, 10 category B pictures and 42 category C pictures between July 2018 and March 2021.

A trial was due to get under way at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 18, however it did not go ahead and the case will next be heard on Monday, August 14, when it is listed “for mention” only. A new trial date has yet to be fixed.

Blakeney was remanded on unconditional bail in the meantime.