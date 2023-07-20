Simon Blakeney, 60, of Grove Place, Standish, has previously pleaded not guilty to making four of the most serious – category A – pictures of children, 10 category B pictures and 42 category C pictures between July 2018 and March 2021.

A trial was due to get under way at Bolton Crown Court on Tuesday, July 18, however it did not go ahead and the case will next be heard on Monday, August 14, when it is listed “for mention” only. A new trial date has yet to be fixed.