Not guilty pleas: A Wigan borough man faces assault and arsons charges
A Wigan borough man facing serious arson charges has pleaded not guilty when making his first appearance before a judge.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Miller, 48, of Bright Street, Leigh, is accused of assaulting Carl Hughes by beating him on December 23.
He is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, after allegedly setting fire to several pieces of paper on the same day.
Having entered the pleas at Bolton Crown Court, Miller was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on April 26.
His trial has been scheduled to take place at the same court on June 24.