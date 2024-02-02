Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

David Miller, 48, of Bright Street, Leigh, is accused of assaulting Carl Hughes by beating him on December 23.

He is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, after allegedly setting fire to several pieces of paper on the same day.

Having entered the pleas at Bolton Crown Court, Miller was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on April 26.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...