News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Not guilty pleas: A Wigan borough man faces assault and arsons charges

A Wigan borough man facing serious arson charges has pleaded not guilty when making his first appearance before a judge.
By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

David Miller, 48, of Bright Street, Leigh, is accused of assaulting Carl Hughes by beating him on December 23.

He is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, after allegedly setting fire to several pieces of paper on the same day.

Having entered the pleas at Bolton Crown Court, Miller was remanded into custody until a case management hearing on April 26.

His trial has been scheduled to take place at the same court on June 24.