Borough magistrates heard that 31-year-old Zara Fairhurst's latest crimes were aggravated by the fact that they were committed while she was supposedly serving a community sentence.

The hearing was told that Fairhurst, of Vulcan Road, Marsh Green, stole Yankee candles, electronic cigarettes and liquids, razors and meat totalling more than £850 from Asda (three visits) and B&M Bargains in May and June.

Fairhurst's face is a familiar one at Wigan's courts