Novice motorist crashes days before her driving test after taking her car for a spin on her own

A learner driver crashed her car just days before she was due to take her test – after taking a car out for a spin alone.
The unnamed woman’s Saab was involved in a damage-only accident on Sunday November 6.
She was due to take her test this Wednesday and thought she would get some unsupervised practice in and did not put her L-plates on either.
But following the collision she was reported for driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and without a licence.