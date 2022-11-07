News you can trust since 1853
Novice motorist crashes days before her driving test after taking her car for a spin on her own

A learner driver crashed her car just days before she was due to take her test – after taking a car out for a spin alone.

By Charles Graham
10 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Nov 2022, 7:24am

The unnamed woman’s Saab was involved in a damage-only accident on Sunday November 6.

She was due to take her test this Wednesday and thought she would get some unsupervised practice in and did not put her L-plates on either.

But following the collision she was reported for driving without due care and attention, driving without insurance and without a licence.

The vehicle was also seized by traffic officers because she was not qualified to drive it home.