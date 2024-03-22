Nuisance drivers urged to stay away from Wigan supermarket and main road with dispersal order
Police have issued a dispersal order to crack down on nuisance drivers in two Wigan hot-spots.
It covers Asda in Newtown, where motorists gather on the car park, and the A49 Westwood Way, which is used for racing.
The order runs from 6pm on Friday until 4am on Sunday and means police can direct someone who has engaged or is likely to engage in anti-social behaviour to leave the area.