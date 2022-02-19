Man must pay compensation to Wigan nurse he attacked
A man who attacked a nurse has been given a community punishment.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 4:55 am
Peter Rosbotham, 57, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting emergency worker Andrea Steven-Greenby on December 15 and also to committing another crime while the subject of a conditional discharges and failing to surrender to bail.
The bench ordered Rosbotham to complete 32 days of rehabilitation activities and pay a fine and compensation to his victim totalling £230.
