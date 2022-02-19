Peter Rosbotham, 57, of Langdale Crescent, Abram, appeared before Wigan magistrates to plead guilty to assaulting emergency worker Andrea Steven-Greenby on December 15 and also to committing another crime while the subject of a conditional discharges and failing to surrender to bail.

