Off-road bike seized after police spotted it being ridden "anti-socially" on Wigan main route
An illegally used off-road bike has been seized in Wigan by police from its owner.
A social media post from GMP Traffic said that the two-wheeler was spotted by a Road Policing Unit patrol being ridden “anti-socially” on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on the afternoon of Sunday December 23.
The post added: “The motorcyclist, was riding an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle.
"Tactical contact made, pursuit prevented and the motorcycle was seized.”