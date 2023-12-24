News you can trust since 1853
Off-road bike seized after police spotted it being ridden "anti-socially" on Wigan main route

An illegally used off-road bike has been seized in Wigan by police from its owner.
By Charles Graham
Published 24th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 08:09 GMT
A social media post from GMP Traffic said that the two-wheeler was spotted by a Road Policing Unit patrol being ridden “anti-socially” on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, on the afternoon of Sunday December 23.

The post added: “The motorcyclist, was riding an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle.

"Tactical contact made, pursuit prevented and the motorcycle was seized.”