Off-road bikes seized as police target nuisance behaviour at Wigan park

Police seized two off-road bikes at a Wigan beauty spot in an ongoing operation to tackle the anti-social use of motorcycles.

Officers went to Bickershaw Country Park on Sunday as they continue to work to stamp out the problem.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan West Facebook page said: “#OpHandbrake today came to Bickershaw Country Park to tackle the problems caused by anti-social and criminal use of off-road motorcycles that we receive so many calls about – 3,000 calls in fact have been made since January 2023 across Greater Manchester, where off-road motorcycles are involved.

"Did you know that 73 per cent of the Wigan borough is open green space? It has been known for people to travel across county borders from Lancashire, Merseyside and Cheshire to use Wigan's green spaces as their own personal race track including canal towpaths, and public bridleways and other public accessible land.