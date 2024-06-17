Offensive weapons: Wigan man admits having flick knife, baton and knuckle duster
A man found with a knuckle duster, extendable baton and a flick knife will discover his punishment next month.
Troy Vickers, 35, of Chaucer Grove, Atherton, pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place.
The offences all took place at his home on or around December 5.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until his sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on July 29.
Rebecca Armstrong, 30, of the same address, pleaded not guilty to the same three charges.