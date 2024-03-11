Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Webster, 36, of Jeffrey Street, Ince is charged with possessing offensive weapons in a public place, namely two hammers; possessing a knife blade and/or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a meat cleaver; possessing a controlled drug, namely cannabis; and obstructing and/or resisting a constable in execution of his/her duty.

He appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty to the obstruction charge and admit the cannabis possession. No pleas have been entered for the other offences.

Bradshawgate in Bolton

Webster was released on unconditional bail until his trial scheduled to take place on December 3 at the same court

The charges relate to the arrest of a man on Bradshawgate, Bolton, on the night of Friday March 8.

Insp Jon Ezard of GMP’s Operation Venture said: “Our deployments in key hotspot areas means we were able to continue to support the Bolton district and its officers during their night-time economy patrols.