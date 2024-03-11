Offensive weapons: Wigan man charged with being armed with hammers and cleaver

A Wigan man has appeared before magistrates charged with wielding offensive weapons in Bolton town centre.
By Charles Graham
Published 11th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 11th Mar 2024, 16:54 GMT
John Webster, 36, of Jeffrey Street, Ince is charged with possessing offensive weapons in a public place, namely two hammers; possessing a knife blade and/or sharp pointed article in a public place, namely a meat cleaver; possessing a controlled drug, namely cannabis; and obstructing and/or resisting a constable in execution of his/her duty.

He appeared at Wigan Magistrates’ Court to plead not guilty to the obstruction charge and admit the cannabis possession. No pleas have been entered for the other offences.

Bradshawgate in BoltonBradshawgate in Bolton
Webster was released on unconditional bail until his trial scheduled to take place on December 3 at the same court

The charges relate to the arrest of a man on Bradshawgate, Bolton, on the night of Friday March 8.

Insp Jon Ezard of GMP’s Operation Venture said: “Our deployments in key hotspot areas means we were able to continue to support the Bolton district and its officers during their night-time economy patrols.

"I would like to remind the public they can continue to report any incidents to GMP by calling 101 or dialling 999 in an emergency.”