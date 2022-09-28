News you can trust since 1853
Officers patrol Wigan transport networks to keep commuters safe

Patrols from across Greater Manchester visited Wigan borough transport network as part of the force-wide initiative - Operation AVRO.

By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 7:58 am
Officers paid particular attention to the bus stations and roads across the district and the force was also working in-conjunction with Transport for Greater Manchester across the bus networks.

The Wigan district commander, Chief Supt Emily Higham, and Insp Adam Wall from Leigh, were out and about visiting transport hubs and routes around the borough.

The Wigan District Commander Chief Supt Emily Higham, and Inspector Adam Wall from the Leigh Neighbourhood team out and about supporting Op AVRO

Wigan bus station for one has been plagued by youth nuisance in recent months.

Operation Avro, keep transport safe for commuters in Wigan. Wigan bus station, Cheif Supt Emily Higham with the duty manager.