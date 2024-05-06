Order breach: young Wigan man penalised for flouting court instructions
A young Wigan man has been fined for breaching a non-molestation order.
Borough magistrates heard that 23-year-old Joshua Speakman, of Worsley Mesnes Drive, Worsley Mesnes, sent text messages between February 17 and April 20 which was in contravention of an order issued by Manchester Family Court only 10 days before the first of those messages was sent.
After pleading guilty to the single charge, Speakman was ordered to pay a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge which came to £167.