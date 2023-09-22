Organised crime gang ‘placed explosive devices into ATMs to steal cash’
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s believed that the suspects placed explosive devices into the ATM in order to access cash from within.
A proactive investigation launched by GMP anti-gang detectives uncovered what police believe to be an organised crime group targeting commercial premises across Greater Manchester and Staffordshire.
On Tuesday night, detectives from the Serious Organised Crime Group, supported by firearms officers and the dog unit, arrested two men, aged 36 and 39, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to cause an explosion. They remain in police custody for questioning.
A search of their vehicle revealed screwdrivers, sledgehammers, and explosives.
Det Sgt Rich McCorry from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group said: “These arrests are the latest in a series of investigations into highly organised groups who believe they’re operating below the radar across Manchester.
“Teams of detectives are working around the clock to crack down on the criminal networks who endeavour to make some quick cash at the expense of public safety. Our enquiries are ongoing in regard to this investigation, and we will not stop until we believe all those who are responsible have been brought to justice.
"As always, we would ask that anyone with information or anyone with concerns to contact us as we work to disrupt serious crime across the region.
"Intelligence from members of the public continuously helps us with our ongoing investigations - no matter how small the information may seem.”
Information can be shared online via the LiveChat facility at www.gmp.police.uk.
Alternatively, details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.