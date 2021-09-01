Out-of-control car crashes outside Wigan primary school

The aftermath of the crash

The occupants of what was believed to be a stolen vehicle then scrambled out of the wreckage and fled on foot after the collision on Newton Road, Lowton, outside Lowton Junior and Infants School on Monday evening at 9.20pm.

Fallon Evans posted on Facebook that the speeding red saloon had "narrowly missed" her son and his friends before stoving in the sign.

Leigh MP James Grundy happened to be passing and stayed with the youngsters until the police arrived.

A crew from Leigh fire station had arrived first to make the vehicle safe.

A spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Police were called to Newton Road, Lowton, at around 9.30pm on Monday August 30 to a report of a collision involving one vehicle.

"Officers attended and enquiries established a car had collided with railings.

"A 32-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle whilst unfit He has since been bailed.

"Enquiries are ongoing.

"Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 3010 of 30/08/21.

"Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp,police.uk or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."