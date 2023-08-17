Over 1,000 suspect vehicles seized in one month thanks to help from technology

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and mobile app play key roles in the new Operation Wolverine: billed as a “constant and proactive operation” which is helping Greater Manchester Police to reduce the number of serious and fatal collisions on local motorways and roads.

The monthly figure broke the 1,000 mark, with just under half being courtesy of the operation as the force continues its investment into the Roads Polciing Unit.

The total number of vehicles seized so far this year stands at more than 6,300, including those uninsured and driven without the correct licence. A specialist team of traffic officers have worked in a unit that was set up in 2006 to specifically tackle this type of crime.

ANPR technology used throughout Operation Wolverine has helped Greater Manchester Police complete more car seizures.

Alongside completing a two-year programme to upgrade roadside ANPR cameras and replace them with new ones across the force, they have also been installed at additional sites in areas where criminals travel and use vehicles to commit crime.

ANPR is a key tool in the success of the operation, helping to detect, deter and disrupt criminal activity. The cleartone mobile app used by officers has also been a significant factor in the substantial increase of seizures in the recent months.

GMP’s Specialist Operations Branch have had access to the technology since May. Since then, vehicle seizures under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act have improved markedly, seeing numbers jump by nearly 30 per cent and 50 per cent respectively in terms of seizures and Operation Wolverine in its first month.

Specialist Operations Branch Inspector Jon Middleton said: “A contributory factor to the significant number of vehicles seized is the launch of the ANPR application for officers’ mobile devices that allows them to receive alerts from nearby ANPR cameras.

“This simple but effective technology is easily accessible whilst out on patrol and includes notifications for uninsured vehicles who can have catastrophic and serious consequences for most people who use our motorways and road network legally.

“We are committed to ensuring we keep our roads safe, and if we can work smarter and in a more effective way, whilst utilising technology, then it can only bring benefits to both the force and the public.”

The app is being trialled with districts and Specials, who are also benefitting from its ease of use to identify illegal drivers and uninsured vehicles.