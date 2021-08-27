Owner's appeal for help after possible sightings of stolen puppy in Wigan and Leigh

Callum Borg says he has received information about possible sightings of 10-week-old pocket bully Skylar in Norley, Marsh Green and Leigh town centre.

He travelled to Leigh on Friday afternoon to see if he could spot his dog.

Callum, 24, is now appealing for people across Wigan to look out for Skylar in the hope that she can be reunited with him.

Skylar

He said: "I want as many people as possible to look out for her. There is a £4,500 reward if she is found."

Callum, his partner and their two-year-old son were asleep at their flat in Walkden, Salford, when four men carrying machetes and axes broke in at 4.20am on Wednesday.

They took the dog and Callum says his arm was cut during the raid.

Police are investigating and anyone with information about what happened, or Skylar's whereabouts, is asked to call them on 101, quoting log 351 of August 25.

Callum with Skylar

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

