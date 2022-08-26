News you can trust since 1853
Pair admit to assaulting man and woman at Wigan bar

Two people have pleaded guilty to carrying out assaults at a bar in Wigan town centre.

By Gaynor Clarke
Friday, 26th August 2022, 3:45 pm

Catherine Cannon, 30, of Prestt Grove, Worsley Mesnes, assaulted Nicola Phillips, causing actual bodily harm, at Harry's Bar on October 22.

Lee Dutch, 29, of the same address, assaulted Christopher Nye, also causing actual bodily harm, on the same day.

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court adjourned the hearing until September 20 so pre-sentence reports could be prepared.

They were both remanded on unconditional bail.