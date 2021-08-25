Pair deny launching attack on woman

Lanie Clarke, 29, of Ena Crescent, Leigh, and Nathan Lovell, 33,of Kipling Grove, Leigh, are charged with causing Elaine Sharples actual bodily harm during an incident on July 31 last year. Lovell is further charged with taking a Mercedes CLK 200 without the owner’s consent and damaging it before it was recovered on the same day. Wigan justices sent the case to be heard by a Bolton judge and the pair were released on unconditional bail until that appearance on September 17.