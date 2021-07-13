Pair face sexual and physical violence charges
Two young men are facing a series of sexual and physical violence charges, including rape.
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:47 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 10:48 am
Lewis Hardcastle, 22, of Oak Tree Close, Atherton, and 23-year-old Willem Tomlinson, of Honeysuckle Court, Accrington, appeared before Wigan justices charged with four counts of assault by penetration. Both are also accused of causing a named woman actual bodily harm on the same day - September 18, 2019 - Hardcastle twice having alleged to have done so. The pair were bailed until their first appearance before a Bolton judge on August 4.
