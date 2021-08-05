Pair finally admit to assault

Jordan Beach, 22, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, had denied causing Ian Hyland and Matthew Jones actual bodily harm and threatening violence on August 11 2019. Also denying threats and attacking Mr Hyland was Joshua Gannon, 28, from Twiss Lane, Leigh. But before a trial at Bolton Crown Court, they changed their pleas and will be sentenced on August 20.

