Pair found guilty of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm
A man and woman from the borough have been found guilty of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious harm.
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 5:21 pm
Terri-Ann Griffin, 26, of Kirkdale Lane, Leigh, aid 31-year-old Nathan Hogan of Peal Grove, Manchester, had denied the charges but, following a trial at Bolton Crown Court, they were found guilty.
They were bailed pending sentence at the same court on September 3.
