Two men who targeted cash machines have been jailed after admitting conspiring to steal.

Andrei Marta, 31, and Marius Tudor, 45, both of Temple View Place, Leeds, were found with items that could be used to commit thefts at ATMs when they were arrested on February 4 while travelling to Manchester.

Police established the pair had targeted numerous cash machines in Leigh, Manchester city centre and Sale, with five victims identified.

They also attempted to withdraw cash from machines in Prestwich and Leeds.

Tudor has now been jailed for 30 months and Tudor was jailed for 18 months.

PC Coral Gavaghan said: “We are pleased that today’s sentence is the culmination of a thorough investigation, resulting in both Marta and Tudor being put behind bars, making the streets of Greater Manchester safer.

“If you are concerned about criminal activity within your area, you can report this to us directly on 101 or by reporting information using our online report tool.”