Pair walk free from court after harassment case collapses
A Wigan man and woman who denied charges of harassment and abuse have walked free from court after the case against them collapsed.
By Charles Graham
Published 16th Oct 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Amy Darbyshire, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, had appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Margaret Darbyshire and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 20 last year.
Also charged with harassment is 61-year-old Mark Kelly, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince.
He too denied the charge.
And at the latest hearing the prosecution offered no evidence and both defendants were told they were free to go and the cases against them were dismissed.