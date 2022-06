Merseyside Police contacted Lancashire Constabulary after a video was posted on Instagram of a driver reaching speeds of 151mph on the M58.

The footage – which police said was from Instagram Live – showed a Volkswagen Golf R racing other drivers, undertaking and reaching high speeds.

A 20-year-old man from Parbold was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving on Tuesday (May 31).

He was later released under investigation.

A car was also seized by police.

“We take reports like this seriously and anyone found to have put others in danger on the road will be dealt with accordingly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.