PC from Wigan borough in court accused of stealing cocaine from police force

PC Andrew Talbot, who is in GMP’s serious crime division, faces a total of 13 charges and was due to enter his pleas on Thursday, but this has now been postponed until next month.

The 53-year-old officer, a father-of-two, of Findlay Street, Leigh, faces charges including two of possessing cocaine; possessing ammunition without a certificate; stealing 3.9kg of cocaine from GMP; supplying cocaine; three of misconduct in public office; three of unauthorised access to police systems and failing to comply with a notice made under section 49 of the Regulation Investigatory Powers Act (RIPA).

Liverpool Crown Court

He also stands charged, along with another man Keith Bretherton, of conspiracy to commit misconduct.

Bretherton, 49, of Bexhill Drive, Leigh, pleaded not guilty to that offence. He admitted possessing 1.39kg of cocaine with intent to supply and possessing 85g of cannabis, both on June 9, 2021.

The charges against bearded Talbot span from April 2017 to July 2021. They were authorised following an investigation by GMP's anti-corruption unit and led to the hearing at Liverpool Crown Court.

Details of the alleged offences include unauthorised access to GMP’s Opus and PNC computer systems to search for information about a particular man and woman and searching for information about known or suspected drug dealers in the force’s area.

The RIPA offence allegedly involves him failing to disclose the PIN/passcode to a mobile telephone.

Both men were released by Judge Gary Woodhall on unconditional bail until November 9.