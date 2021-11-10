Pensioner injured in Wigan mobility scooter road smash
An elderly man was rushed to hospital after his mobility scooter was involved in a crash on a Wigan road.
Emergency services attended the incident on Conway Road, Hindley Green, at around 1.45pm on Tuesday afternoon (November 9).
The man, believed to be in his 80s, was taken to hospital after the scooter was said to have been in collision with another vehicle, but his injuries are not said to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "Enquiries are still ongoing and no arrests have been made."
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to ring 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
