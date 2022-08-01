'Pepper spray' claims as police broke up disorder between Wigan Athletic and Preston North End fans

Police have responded to claims officers used pepper spray on football fans after a match between Wigan Athletic and Preston North End.

By Gaynor Clarke
Monday, 1st August 2022, 8:36 am
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 8:55 am

Footage has been posted on social media showing a large group of rival fans at a bridge near Wigan’s DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

One clip shows uniformed police officers in the middle of the fans and people walking away rubbing their eyes.

Another video appears to show an angry man shouting at police officers before being hit on the leg with a baton.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “We are aware of a video showing our officers responding to some disorder between fans after the Wigan Athletic game against Preston North End.

"This clip is a snapshot of events and shows trained officers using tactics to manage a challenging situation.

"It is too early to know the full context at this time and – as with any event – it will be part of our wider debrief of the day’s operation.”

The footage shows fans and police near the DW Stadium. Video: @twiteringgoose