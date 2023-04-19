Matthew Singleton, 35, from the Westhoughton area of Bolton, was today (Wednesday April 19) sentenced at Bolton Crown Court to 22 years in jail for serious sexual offences against two young girls.

Singleton was caught after intelligence from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led Greater Manchester police officers to his door on May 14 2021 – in relation to uploading indecent child images to the internet.

Three mobile phones were seized from his home, which underwent forensic examination by the High-Tech Crime Unit. They showed that Singleton had generated images of himself carrying out horrific sexual offences against two young girls.

Matt Singleton was caught after uploading indecent images of children onto the internet

He was arrested and charged on September 28 /2022 and was later found guilty of five rapes against a child of extreme youth and one attempt rape of a child of extreme youth at trial in February 2023.

DC Linzi Allen from Bolton CID said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the families of the young victims and commend them for their strength in supporting this prosecution.

“We are acutely aware that today’s sentencing does in no way make up for the horrors their children suffered but we hope they can draw some comfort from the fact that Singleton is now off the streets.

“Singleton is the worst kind of predator and we are grateful to the prosecution for ensuring that he will serve many years behind bars and will no longer be a threat to children.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault, or knows someone who has, to get in touch with GMP. We will listen to you and we will investigate.”

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via 101 or through the Live Chat function on the website, www.gmp.police.uk. Reports can also be made anonymously through the independent charity – Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Remember – if it doesn’t feel right, report it.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

- Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. They offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by calling 0161 276 6515.

- Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call on 0161 273 4500 or email [email protected]