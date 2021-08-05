Pervert snared by paedophile hunters

Brian Fellows, of York Street, Leigh, appeared before a Bolton judge to admit tryting to communicate with two under-16s in order to obtaining sexual gratification. The hearing was told the “girls” were invited to the 32-year-old’s home, but on answering the door he was faced by people who go after perverts who contact children for sex. They handed their evidence to police.

Fellows was given 10 months’ jail, suspended for two years, put on a sex offenders’ programme, must complete 40 days’ rehab activities, is the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.

