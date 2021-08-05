Pervert Wigan teen narrowly avoids jail
A Wigan teenager who tried to contact a 14-year-old schoolgirl for sexual purposes has avoided immediate incarceration.
Connor Lammiman, of Lower Longshoot, Scholes, had previously appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to communicating with a girl whom he knew to be under 16 in order to set up an encounter that would have involved a crime under the Sex Offences Act.
The 18-year-old also admitted that this communication on May 17 put him in breach of a sexual risk order previously imposed on him by justices only in January of this year.
Appearing before a Bolton judge, he was sent to 16 months in a young offenders’ institution but the term was suspended of two years. He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.
