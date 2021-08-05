Pervert Wigan teen narrowly avoids jail

A Wigan teenager who tried to contact a 14-year-old schoolgirl for sexual purposes has avoided immediate incarceration.

By Post reporter
Thursday, 5th August 2021, 2:24 pm
Updated Thursday, 5th August 2021, 2:26 pm

Connor Lammiman, of Lower Longshoot, Scholes, had previously appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to communicating with a girl whom he knew to be under 16 in order to set up an encounter that would have involved a crime under the Sex Offences Act.

The 18-year-old also admitted that this communication on May 17 put him in breach of a sexual risk order previously imposed on him by justices only in January of this year.

Appearing before a Bolton judge, he was sent to 16 months in a young offenders’ institution but the term was suspended of two years. He was also made the subject of a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and must sign on the sex offenders’ register for the same amount of time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police probe

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.