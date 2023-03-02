A Bolton Crown Court jury took little more than four hours to deliver three unanimous guilty verdicts to the charges facing Issa Brayzi-Pour following a nine-day trial.

The 22-year-old, of Avondale Road, Swinley, had been accused of two counts of sexually attacking the pensioner in Farnworth in August 2022.

Bolton Crown Court

And he was also charged with having assaulted the teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

He denied the accusations and a trial began on Monday February 20, concluding today (March 2) with his conviction.

