Perverted Wigan 22-year-old found guilty of raping pensioner
A young Wigan pervert has been convicted of raping a 70-year-old woman and assaulting a 13-year-old schoolgirl.
A Bolton Crown Court jury took little more than four hours to deliver three unanimous guilty verdicts to the charges facing Issa Brayzi-Pour following a nine-day trial.
The 22-year-old, of Avondale Road, Swinley, had been accused of two counts of sexually attacking the pensioner in Farnworth in August 2022.
And he was also charged with having assaulted the teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.