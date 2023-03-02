News you can trust since 1853
Perverted Wigan 22-year-old found guilty of raping pensioner

A young Wigan pervert has been convicted of raping a 70-year-old woman and assaulting a 13-year-old schoolgirl.

By Charles Graham
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 4:43pm

A Bolton Crown Court jury took little more than four hours to deliver three unanimous guilty verdicts to the charges facing Issa Brayzi-Pour following a nine-day trial.

The 22-year-old, of Avondale Road, Swinley, had been accused of two counts of sexually attacking the pensioner in Farnworth in August 2022.

Bolton Crown Court
And he was also charged with having assaulted the teenager earlier that same month with the intention of committing a sexual offence.

He denied the accusations and a trial began on Monday February 20, concluding today (March 2) with his conviction.

Brayzi-Pour was remanded in custody pending sentence at the same court on May 5.